Hyundai recalls 2017 Tucson, Sonata vehicles due to potential engine fire issue

Hyundai has recalled as many as 95,515 vehicles in the US due to a potential engine fire risk that could be caused due to faulty connecting rod bearings in the affected vehicles. The recall affects 82,268 model year 2017 Hyundai Tucsons and 13,247 model year 2017 Hyundai Sonata hybrids that come equipped with 2.0-liter ‘Nu’ GDI engine produced at the automaker’s Ulsan, South Korea, engine plant.

As per a document published by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall is being made due to a production flaw in the vehicles that could lead to premature wear in connecting rod bearings. If the rods happen to wear, it could result in an abnormal knocking sound from the engine and an oil pressure warning light.

If these vehicles are operated in such a condition, the engine block could become damaged, in turn resulting in an oil leak and eventually an engine fire. More likely, this could cause the engine to stall and if this happens when the car is moving in speed, the risk of a crash could increase.

The auto maker will notify the owners of the affected vehicles who will have to take their vehicles to the dealer for an inspection. In case the dealer finds any bearing damage, the engine of the recalled vehicle will be replaced with a new one. Hyundai dealers will complete this procedure without any charge in any way to the owners. Those who have already fixed their engines will be reimbursed by the company.

Apart from this, all affected Hyundai Tucsons and Sonatas will get an enhanced engine control software update with a new Knock Sensor Detection Sensor. This update will help continuously monitor the engine of these vehicles for vibrations or unusual patterns that could indicate a connecting road bearing failure.