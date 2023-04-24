Hyundai Mobis showcases world's first rollable in-car display with four modes

Hyundai Mobis, a part of Hyundai Motor Group, has developed world's first rollable in-car display that can be adjusted to four different screen modes, as per need. The display has been designed in such a way that it takes minimal amount of space which is expected to improve designing of the interiors of the cars. The screen of the innovative display can be rolled up and down.

The screen disappears when the engine of the vehicle is turned off. It can be rolled up to just one-third of the display when minimum driving information required. It can be scaled up to two-thirds when using navigation and can be switched to full-screen mode with the 16:9 aspect ratio to watch videos while the vehicle is parked or when charging an EV.

The rollable in-car display comes in either QHD resolution or higher and can be rolled up to 30 inches or more. It gets a lightweight structure with minimal volume and requires 12 cm (approx 4.7-inch) of depth to be installed near the driver's seat.

The rollable display will take up the place where the navigation system is currently installed in vehicles, and will take up a minimal amount of space. In purpose built vehicles (PBVs) for leisure activities and families, the display can be installed on the ceiling between the front and the back seats and be rolled down. Alternatively, it can be installed sideways, next to the seats.

This technology has been previously introduced in the smartphone and the TV markets, and is now being prepared for a rollout into the automotive market. The company aims to get orders from North American and European luxury brands as it touts the technology to be reliable and durable. The innovation is significant because the in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) market and display technology for in-car entertainment is rising tremendously.

