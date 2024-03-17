HT Auto
Hyundai Mobis could inject new life into car grilles

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Mar 2024, 13:12 PM
Hyundai Mobis has unveiled new electric vehicle (EV) design feature, "Integrated Front Face Module," which offers a dual purpose of improving aerodyna
...
Hyundai Mobis
The Hyundai Mobis module's design allows automakers to incorporate traditional grille designs, offering a unique styling advantage in a market where many EVs have adopted a grille-less look.
Hyundai Mobis
As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to shape the future of automotive design, Hyundai Mobis is taking a new approach to the traditional grille, a feature that many EVs have either abandoned or enclosed for aerodynamic purposes. Hyundai Mobis has developed the "Integrated Front Face Module," a technology that not only enhances aerodynamics but also retains the familiar look of a conventional grille.

This module draws inspiration from active shutter grilles, featuring components that can open and close to reduce drag. Additionally, it incorporates active air curtains, air skirts, grille flaps, and hood vents, all working together to optimise aerodynamic efficiency and enhance battery cooling.

One of the key advantages of this innovative design is its ability to extend an EV's range by approximately 20 kms. This is particularly beneficial for larger vehicles like crossovers and SUVs, where aerodynamic improvements are more challenging to achieve. Beyond aerodynamics, the Integrated Front Face Module offers several other innovative features. It includes an automatic charger retrieval feature, making charging more convenient for EV owners.

Additionally, it incorporates a retractable LiDAR sensor that only extends while driving, protecting it from damage when parked and potentially saving owners from costly repairs.

From a design perspective, the module allows automakers to incorporate traditional grille designs, helping their vehicles stand out in a market where many EVs have adopted a uniform, grille-less appearance. Hyundai Mobis aims to differentiate its vehicles from the competition while also improving their aerodynamic performance.

While there is no specific timeline for when vehicles equipped with the Integrated Front Face Module will hit the road, Hyundai Mobis is actively working to expand its presence in foreign markets and diversify its customer base beyond its traditional Korean buyers. This move signifies a significant step forward in the evolution of EV design, promising both aesthetic appeal and functional efficiency in future electric vehicles.

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai electric vehicle hyundai mobis ev electric car

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

