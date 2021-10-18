Hyundai launches annual fashion collection made of discarded vehicle materials

Hyundai Motor has launched the third edition of its annual sustainable fashion collection made out of repurposed discarded vehicle materials. For its 'Re:Style 2021' Fashion Collection, the auto maker partnered with fashion select shops L’Eclaireur and Boontheshop to introduce 12 fashion items made out of upcycled vehicle scraps.

Launched in Seoul and Paris, the upcycled fashion items comprise of track jackets, sweatshirts, zip-up hoodies, short pants and long pants, among others, which have been put on sale in limited quantities. The offline shops started selling these items on October 14 and will sell these till October 28 while the online shops will run for four weeks through November 10.

To create these fashion items, Hyundai and its partners used leftover materials from car manufacturing such as airbags and seatbelts. Additionally, eco-friendly materials incorporated into the Hyundai Ioniq 5 such as Bio PET and recycled fibres were also used in enhancing the wearability of the fashion items. These materials also demonstrate the potential for utilizing bio materials in fashion and beyond.

The carmaker has also launched a video on YouTube featuring actress Doona Bae, actor KyoHwan Koo and virtual influencer Shudu, all wearing Re:Style 2021 items. The video also throws light on how ajuto scarp was converted into fashion wearables.

The eco-friendly fashion project makes uses of materials that are discarded during the automobile manufacturing process. The project highlights Hyundai's commitment towards sustainability within the automotive space and beyond the industry as well. The fashion collection marks Hyundai's obligation towards eco-friendly manufacturing as well as engagement with environmentally conscious consumers. “By reusing the wearable pieces from automobile manufacturing… we hope to create a virtuous cycle of sustainability," said Michael Hadida, CEO of L’Eclaireur.

The proceeds from the sales of these sustainable fashion items will be used in various sustainable projects by Hyundai, L’Eclaireur and BoontheShop.