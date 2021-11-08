This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hyundai India reinforces its commitment towards sustainable mobility, innovation
Hyundai India's Chennai facility is almost self-sustainable in terms of reliance on water as the facility practices 100% rainwater harvesting.
Hyundai's BlueLink technology, offered on eight of its models come with up to 60+ connected features, making life simpler for passengers.
Hyundai Motor India has underlined its commitment towards sustainability, innovation and providing intelligent technologies, not just in mobility but also across manufacturing and network. Through its brand campaign - Beyond Mobility, it reflects on the inspiration drawn from its global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’.
The company has pegged its commitment on three pillars - Intelligent Technology, Sustainability and Innovation.
The campaign depicts how the future vehicles of Hyundai will not just have advanced technology but also innovative and intelligent features, making lives of customers easier. The brand's sustainability initiatives spans across zero emission EVs such as Kona to hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles such as Nexo.
Hyundai also aims to involve its factory, dealer network and services in terms of sustainable initiatives. It says that its Chennai facility is almost self-sustainable in terms of reliance on water as the facility practices 100% rainwater harvesting. At dealer networks, Hyundai has initiated Dry Wash program, usage of LED lights and harnessing renewable energy.
In terms of technology, Hyundai highlights how its BlueLink technology makes life easier. Offered on eight of its models in India that come with up to 60+ connected features on certain models, the technology helps make life simpler for passengers.
Going forward, the brand hopes to engage better with customers, reinforce their connections and will also work on creating new connections at every single touch point. “Hyundai has embarked on a journey to further strengthen its brand image as technologically advanced, sustainable and innovative," said S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India. “As a customer centric organization, we aim to elevate customer interactions with our brand, not just in the realms of mobility but create experiences that are beyond what is conventional," he added.