Hyderabad-based ZERO21 unveils two high-speed electric three-wheelers

ZERO21's Teer electric three-wheeler offers a range of up to 110 kms while its Smart Mule-X three-wheeler uses a delivers a range of up to 125 kms.

ZERO21 Renewable Energy Solutions, a Hyderabad-based energy solutions company, has unveiled two high-speed electric three-wheelers - Teer and Smart Mule-X - at its Zahirabad facility in Telangana, for both passenger and cargo segments. The company, founded by an ex-Tesla executive also manufactures electric kits to convert old petrol and diesel vehicles into battery-powered ones that have been empanelled by the Delhi government in December last year.

Teer electric three-wheeler uses a 48V battery that offers a range of up to 110 kms on a single charge while the top speed is of 55 kms/hour. The electric Smart Mule-X three-wheeler uses a 72V battery and delivers a range of up to 125 kms on a single charge with a top speed of 55 kms/hour while offering a payload capacity of 750 kg.

(Also read | Mahindra Alfa CNG launched in cargo, passenger variants)

With the addition of Teer and Smart Mule-X electric three-wheelers, ZERO21 has widened its product portfolio, which earlier comprised its high-speed ReNEW conversion kit and low-speed category vehicles such as Smart Mule cargo passenger. The company expects growth in the high-speed electric three-wheeler market. Its founder and CEO, Rani Srinivas said,"These two products are crucial for us as we look forward to playing a crucial role in the India's transition to clean mobility."

ZERO21 aims to promote electric mobility in the country's commuter and logistics transportation segment, which mostly uses three-wheelers across various cities. Further, the company's conversion kits have also been approved by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), a testing certification, research, and development agency.

Thanks to its ReNEW conversion kit, both diesel and CNG-powered three-wheelers can be converted to battery-powered vehicles. ZERO21 supplies vehicles to Chandigarh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Maharashtra.

First Published Date: