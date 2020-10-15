How flooded Hyderabad streets turned cars into 'wrecked boats'

Heavy rains in Telangana have taken a massive toll on people in the state with the city of Hyderabad resembling a flooded plateau because of submerged streets here. People were forced to stay indoors even as water gushed into homes in several localities and such was the force of rainwater that many vehicles were seen floating haplessly and much like boats in a storm.

Floodwater gushes through a street following heavy rains, at Falaknuma, in Hyderabad.

At least 30 people have died across the state with 15 of these in Hyderabad alone. Collapsed walls, submerged streets and flooded homes have all contributed to the miseries of people in the city. While loss of lives is the most tragic consequence of the heavy rains, the damage to physical possessions is also quite significant.

A tree fell down on a car at Noor khan Bazar after heavy rain in Hyderabad.

Locals took to Twitter to posts videos of horrific scenes from across Hyderabad. Cars without passengers were seen floating at high speeds on the streets of the city in scenes which would appear they are from an apocalyptic movie. Two wheelers were washed aside while even bigger vehicles like trucks and buses were submerged under rain water.

What compounded the troubles are trees which were uprooted, some falling on vehicles while others damaging electricity lines and buildings.

Due to the intensity of rains, a section of the Gaganpahad-Shamshabad road caved in causing a vehicle to slam against a parked truck.

A car collided with a truck after a road caved-in following incessant rainfall, at Gaganpahad-Shamshabad road near Hyderabad.

The exact extent of the damage caused by the rains is still be ascertained even as CM K Chandrashekar Rao has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation. Home Minister Amit Shah has said he is closely monitoring the situation in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the state. People are being urged by local authorities to remain indoors and the state government has declared a holiday at all government and private institutions till Thursday.