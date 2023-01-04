Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India registers 11% growth in sales in December

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India have reported total sales of 2,50,171 units for December 2022. This includes domestic sales of 2,33,151 units and 17,020 units of exports. The domestic sales for the month registered 11 per cent growth over the same period of last year which stood at 2,10,638 units.

Commenting on HMSI’s performance, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “The market is gaining steady momentum against previous months as well as year-on-year basis. Factors like healthy festival season, good monsoon and increased demand for personal mobility has translated well to rise in customer walk-ins & enquiries. Our entire network is closely engaging with customers via both online & offline channels, thus, making way for growth in the coming time. Stepping into 2023, we expect that the continuously improving consumer sentiment along with the enhanced effort towards the betterment of economy and infrastructure will build the momentum further."

In 2022, Honda launched a special edition of some of their vehicles. They launched the Dio sports edition, the Honda Shine celebration edition and the 2022 Activa premium edition. Honda’s Shine brand achieved 1 Crore customers in India and over 2 lack two-wheeler customers now ride a Honda Grazia125 in the Eastern region.

In 2022, Honda also launched the Africa Twin adventure tourer in the Indian market and the Gold Wing Tour in India via completely built-up (CBU) route from Japan. Other than that, CB300R and CBR650R were launched. For the mass market, the CB300F was also launched. Honda also introduced two new models at special prices for armed forces personnel, these models were H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. They are available at 35 CSD depots across the country. The manufacturer opened BigWing dealerships in 31 new cities and Silver Wings is now operational at 100 touchpoints.

