Honda grows by 2% in October sales

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday announced that the company has grown by 2% in the month of October by selling 5,27,180 units. It is slightly higher than the 5,27,180 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

The automaker announced that the domestic sales last month stood at 4,94,459 units as against 4,87,819 units in the year-ago period, a direct growth of 1%. The company's exports in October increased by 9% to 32,721 units as compared with 30,026 units in October 2019.

(Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price and specs comparison)

"Riding into the festive season on a high note, our newly launched H'ness-CB350 has garnered great response in a short span of time. In less than one month of start of sales of our debut 350 cc mid-size motorcycle, our production is booked till November, even as new bookings continue to rise," HMSI Director Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

With the comeback of positive sentiments in the market, the company is all geared up for Dhanteras and Diwali with strict safety measures in place across all sale touchpoints, Guleria added.

(Also Read: Honda to create a lower 'BigWing' division for 300cc-500cc bikes)

In order to further expand its market, the company has recently announced that it is working on an entry-level bike after having established presence in the higher capacity motorcycles and scooters in India. (More details here)