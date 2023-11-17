Hi Alexa, place order for a Creta! Amazon shoppers can soon buy Hyundai online

Amazon will start offering Hyundai car models on its digital platform - website and mobile applications - from 2024 onwards. This is initially being rolled out for customers in the US but there are some indications that it may be taken to several other markets as well.

At present, surfers in the US can select car models from various brands on the Amazon platform but to make the actual purchase, he or she will have to connect with a dealership listed here. But come 2024, an interested surfer can actually complete the entire purchase process on the e-commerce platform itself.

It is reported that a customer will be not just able to select a car model from Hyundai on Amazon but also opt for a financing option and complete the entire transaction process. The customer will next have the option of either visiting a local dealership or having the car delivered to a preferred location.

This is the first time ever that an e-commerce platform like Amazon has tied up with a car manufacturer to offer such a buying facility and may open the way for similar tie ups with other brands as well. "This new shopping experience will create another way for dealers to build awareness of their selection and offer convenience to their customers," a joint statement from Amazon.com Inc. and Hyundai Motor Co. read. A Hyundai spokesperson, however, maintains that the actual dealership model for sales remains paramount.

Digital sales channels for even high-value purchases like automobiles started gaining ground through the Covid years with many manufacturers strengthening their respective presence online. Even in the post Covid-19-era, brands continue to stress on a phygital - physical plus digital - experience to ease the process of car purchase.

Closer home in India, many electric two-wheeler brands have started collaborating with e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart as well. But till date, no car manufacturer has yet taken the entire purchase process and put it on such websites.

