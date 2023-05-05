Vida V1 Plus and V1 Pro electric scooters to be sold via Hero's dealerships

After a long wait, Hero MotoCorp finally entered the electric two-wheeler market with the Vida sub-brand. They have two electric scooters in the line-up, there is the V1 Pro and the V1 Plus. The brand has now announced that it will be expanding its presence to 100 cities before 2023 ends. It will use Hero MotoCorp’s expansive dealer network to rapidly scale up its operations across the country.

It has already commenced the expansion plan with eight new cities – Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Nasik, Hyderabad, Chennai, Calicut and Kochi. VIDA has already been present in Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Delhi.

As part of its digital-first, omnichannel approach, VIDA currently has Experience Centers in Bengaluru and Jaipur and pop-up stores in Delhi. The pre-bookings of the Vida V1 in the eight new cities have commenced already and deliveries will start soon.

Speaking of the Vida V1, both variants of the electric scooter recently received a price cut. The Vida V1 Plus will now be priced at Rs. 119,900 and Vida V1 Pro will now be priced at Rs. 139,900 (ex-showroom price pan-India, including portable charger and FAME 2 subsidy). All new bookings and subsequent sales to customers will be made under the new pricing.

Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said: “In line with our vision to democratize green mobility and expedite the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) category, we are set for a rapid expansion of Vida across the country. We will utilize the existing network strength of Hero MotoCorp to expand operations to 100 cities. We are confident that our new price points will bring more customers into the EV scooter category and make them experience Vida's world-class “Worry Free EV Ecosystem". Aligned with our customer-centric ethos, we will also extend the pricing benefit to the existing VidaV1 customers."

VIDA has set up nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three initial cities for public use. It will soon expand its charging ecosystem to new cities as well. The charging network will be spread across key locations, ensuring customer convenience. Vida’s fast charging network allows users to charge their scooter’s battery at 1.2 km/min.

