Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Hero Motocorp Sells 358,254 Two Wheelers In February

Hero MotoCorp sells 358,254 two-wheelers in February

In terms of YTD FY'22 performance, Hero sold 44,93,996 units which is notably lower than the 52,14,581 units sold in the corresponding period in FY'21.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Mar 2022, 10:15 AM
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it has sold 3,58,254 two-wheelers in the month of February. The company's sales took a sharp decline last month as previously it had sold 5,05,467 units in the corresponding month a year back.

Out of the units sold last month, motorcycles comprise 3,38,454 units while the rest 19,800 units were scooters.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

In the domestic market, Hero MotoCorp managed to sell 3,31,462 units while the exports stood at 26,792 units. In comparison, the company sold 4,84,433 units domestically and 21,034 units in the international markets, in February 2021.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp partners with BPCL for EV charging stations)

In terms of YTD FY'22 performance, Hero sold 44,93,996 units which is notably lower than the 52,14,581 units sold in the corresponding period in FY'21. 

In the month of February 2022, Hero MotoCorp became the first automotive OEM to tie up with a leading Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) to set up charging infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country. The company has collaborated with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), to establish charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) across the country in its endeavor to electrify India.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp to launch its first EV in March)

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up for the introduction of its first electric scooter in the Indian market this month. The company has previously teased the scooter which will come out to be a direct rival to the likes of other offerings such as the Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube. 

 

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero bikes Hero sales Hero February sales
Related Stories
Harley-Davidson suspends bike shipments in Russia, joins Volvo, GM, Mercedes
01 Mar 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno drive review: Hatchback superstar has a makeover
02 Mar 2022
MG Motor retails over 4,500 units in February, all eyes now on updated ZS EV
01 Mar 2022
Mahindra XUV700, Thar SUVs power sales to new highs in February
01 Mar 2022
Latest Ford Everest, formerly Ford Endeavour in India, showcased as modern beast
01 Mar 2022
Maruti Suzuki sells 164,056 cars in February, records highest-ever exports
01 Mar 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS