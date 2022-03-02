Hero MotoCorp sells 358,254 two-wheelers in February

In terms of YTD FY'22 performance, Hero sold 44,93,996 units which is notably lower than the 52,14,581 units sold in the corresponding period in FY'21.

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it has sold 3,58,254 two-wheelers in the month of February. The company's sales took a sharp decline last month as previously it had sold 5,05,467 units in the corresponding month a year back.

Out of the units sold last month, motorcycles comprise 3,38,454 units while the rest 19,800 units were scooters.

In the domestic market, Hero MotoCorp managed to sell 3,31,462 units while the exports stood at 26,792 units. In comparison, the company sold 4,84,433 units domestically and 21,034 units in the international markets, in February 2021.

In the month of February 2022, Hero MotoCorp became the first automotive OEM to tie up with a leading Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) to set up charging infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country. The company has collaborated with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), to establish charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) across the country in its endeavor to electrify India.

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up for the introduction of its first electric scooter in the Indian market this month. The company has previously teased the scooter which will come out to be a direct rival to the likes of other offerings such as the Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube.

