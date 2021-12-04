Hero MotoCorp reaches Argentina, opens flagship store in Buenos Aires

Hero MotorCrop has touched down Argentina as its expansion plans. With the opening of its flagship dealership in collaboration with Gilera Motors Argentina in Buenos Aires, the two-wheeler company is all set to establish its foundation in the Latin market.

Gilera Motors Argentina (GMA) has plans to make new investments to expand all business operations for Hero MotoCorp products.

The company said that this move may generate around 500 new jobs in the region. It has also expanded its plant in Carlos Spegazzini province of Buenos Aires to completely renovate its infrastructure and adapt the latest automotive technologies that are needed for Hero MotorCorp products. GMA is one of the leading companies in the motor vehicle sector in Argentina and one of the most experienced motorcycle manufacturers in Latin America.

Hero MotoCorp head - global business Sanjay Bhan said that this partnership and expansion are noteworthy accomplishments. "We are happy to rapidly expand our operations in Argentina. We have already made significant progress since announcing our new association with Gilera Motors Argentina in October," he added. The company has already inaugurated a flagship store and is focussed on scaling up sales and service across the country, he further noted.

Gilera Motors Argentina director Ramiro Di Liscia said this association will have a multiplier effect on the local economy. “We are adding nearly 500 new jobs already and expect more benefits to the local economy as we further expand our operations in the future," he was quoted saying as in a PTI report. Customers will also benefit from the latest technologies of Hero MotoCorp products such as the Xpulse 200 and Hunk 160R, which comply with Euro 3 and Euro 4 standards, GMA Vice-President Omar Caruso said.