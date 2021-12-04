Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Hero MotoCorp reaches Argentina, opens flagship store in Buenos Aires
File photo used for representational purpose only.

Hero MotoCorp reaches Argentina, opens flagship store in Buenos Aires

2 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2021, 11:16 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Hero MotorCrop in partnership with Gilera Motors Argentina (GMA) is planning to establish a strong foothold in the Latin American market.

  • GMA has plans to make new investments to expand all business operations for Hero MotoCorp products.

Hero MotorCrop has touched down Argentina as its expansion plans. With the opening of its flagship dealership in collaboration with Gilera Motors Argentina in Buenos Aires, the two-wheeler company is all set to establish its foundation in the Latin market.

Gilera Motors Argentina (GMA) has plans to make new investments to expand all business operations for Hero MotoCorp products.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The company said that this move may generate around 500 new jobs in the region. It has also expanded its plant in Carlos Spegazzini province of Buenos Aires to completely renovate its infrastructure and adapt the latest automotive technologies that are needed for Hero MotorCorp products. GMA is one of the leading companies in the motor vehicle sector in Argentina and one of the most experienced motorcycle manufacturers in Latin America.

(Also read | Bajaj Auto beats Hero MotoCorp, becomes top motorcycle brand in November)

Hero MotoCorp head - global business Sanjay Bhan said that this partnership and expansion are noteworthy accomplishments. "We are happy to rapidly expand our operations in Argentina. We have already made significant progress since announcing our new association with Gilera Motors Argentina in October," he added. The company has already inaugurated a flagship store and is focussed on scaling up sales and service across the country, he further noted.

(Also read | Hero MotoCorp registers ‘Vida’ name for its electric scooter business)

Gilera Motors Argentina director Ramiro Di Liscia said this association will have a multiplier effect on the local economy. “We are adding nearly 500 new jobs already and expect more benefits to the local economy as we further expand our operations in the future," he was quoted saying as in a PTI report. Customers will also benefit from the latest technologies of Hero MotoCorp products such as the Xpulse 200 and Hunk 160R, which comply with Euro 3 and Euro 4 standards, GMA Vice-President Omar Caruso said.

  • First Published Date : 04 Dec 2021, 11:16 AM IST