Hero MotoCorp donates 70 bikes, scooters to frontline workers in Haryana

At the launch of the new project ‘Corona Warriors on Wheels’, Hero MotoCorp announced that it has handed over 70 units of two-wheelers to Haryana Government on Friday.

The world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers said that under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform “Hero WeCare", it has donated over 50 units of Hero Xtreme 160R motorcycles and 20 units of Hero Destini 125 scooters to the Director-General of Health Services, Haryana.

The donated units of the Hero bikes and scooters will be allocated to the health workers across the state of Haryana, the company said in a press note earlier on Friday. These Hero two-wheelers will be put to use by the frontline workers to provide door-to-door medical services.

Receiving the vehicles, Dr Veena Singh, MD, Director General Health Services, Haryana said “These motorcycles and scooters will prove to be an advantage in our fight against COVID-19 and we are grateful to Hero MotoCorp for extending their support to us. This initiative will go a long way in our fight to stop COVID-19 across the state and widen the scope of our relief activities for the affected people in the district. Helping hands from responsible corporates like Hero MotoCorp helps us to strengthen our mission of bringing relief to the people."

The company added that the aim of its new initiative is to strengthen the state's healthcare system and response to COVID-19. The initiative was recently flagged off by Guest of Honour Dr. Veena Singh, MD, Director General Health Services, Haryana, and Mr. Subhas Sudha, Honorable MLA (Thanesar).

Bharatendu Kabi, Head – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, Hero MotoCorp remains committed to contributing to the betterment of society. We are happy to be associated with the Project “Corona Warriors on Wheels" to support the vaccination drive as initiated by the Director General Health Services in the state."