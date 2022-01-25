Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hero Electric partners with Alt Mobility to deploy 10,000 EVs by 2023

Hero Electric partners with Alt Mobility to deploy 10,000 EVs by 2023

Hero Electric aims to convert 35% of its sales from the B2B segment by 2025.ALT Mobility offers two and three-wheeler electric vehicles on an affordable monthly subscription to fleet operators.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 02:08 PM
Hero Electric aims to convert 35% of its sales from the B2B segment by 2025.

Hero Electric on Tuesday announced that it has collaborated with ALT Mobility, India’s first dedicated platform for leasing electric vehicles for the logistics market. Under the latest collaboration, the company will deploy 10,000 Hero Nyx electric two-wheelers by 2023.

For the record, ALT Mobility offers two and three-wheeler electric vehicles on an affordable monthly subscription to fleet operators.

The company also covers the financing, road tax, auto insurance, and service and spare costs of its EVs.

“With the changing market scenario and increased preference for the electric vehicle, we have understood the crucial need to boost EV adoption. We are witnessing more and more businesses opting for cleaner solutions to reach their consumers. At Hero, we strive to provide 360-degree solutions to our B2B customers through our strong network presence across India. This association will aid us in enabling carbon-free mobility in the logistics market and cater to consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by ALT Mobility," said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.

(Also Read: Mahindra joins hands with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two-wheelers)

Hero Electric aims to convert 35% of its sales from the B2B segment by 2025. The company says that it targets to ‘maximize traction towards EV transition in India’.

“We have conducted extensive tests on the ground and spent several months with the Hero Electric team before building our conviction that the Hero Nyx EV is a bankable vehicle for intensive logistic operations. To further boost the bankability of electric vehicles, we connect our fleets with intelligent sensors and technology platform to map vehicle to our partners, manage trips, conduct health and diagnostics, provide service alerts, and improve rider behavior to get the maximum performance and life from the vehicle," said Dev Arora, CEO of ALT Mobility.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 02:08 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero Electric Alt Mobility Hero Nyx electric vehicle EV EV Mobility
