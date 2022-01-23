HT Auto
Home Auto News Here's where all you can find semiconductor chip in vehicles

Here's where all you can find semiconductor chip in vehicles

A vehicle's safety elements such as airbags, seatbelt tensioners, ABS and stabilisation systems, and even the e-Call rescue system work with the help of chips.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jan 2022, 04:57 PM
An image showing the connecting of the door control unit cables of a vehicle.
An image showing the connecting of the door control unit cables of a vehicle.

Semiconductor chip have become a significant part of modern-day vehicles as they are used in various functions of the vehicles. The global dearth of these chips have impacted the production of almost all car manufacturers worldwide as various high-end models require these chips.

A recent podcast posted by Skoda highlights where all OEMs use chips inside a car and how do these elements contribute to the vehicles.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 26.29 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Karoq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 24.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 31.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

“Chips in general take many forms and this is also true for chips used in cars. They can be very simple components containing a single transistor, but they can also be intricate integrated circuits controlling a complex system," Marek Jancák, head of car production at Skoda, explained.

(Also read | Sales recover in Indian auto market but chip crisis may continue to be a worry)

Almost all types of chips are can be found in vehicles today. For example, chips can be found in the LED light elements of vehicles. Every single diode inside in an LED light unit is a chip that emits light. The LED headlights alone account for hundreds of chips in modern-day cars whereas the more complex and sophisticated chips amount to a several dozens. The headlights also need control units to make them function.

Apart from these, chips that help in managing engine emissions or electricity consumption from an electric car battery, are some of the most significant ones. "In fact, without chips, the cars of today would never actually get anywhere," Jancák explained. There are chips used also in a car's radio touchscreen infotainment system as well as air conditioning systems.

(Also read | How bad is chip crisis? Well, Toyota to now halt production at five factories)

Chips also are a part of a vehicle's safety requirements as elements such as airbags, seatbelt tensioners, ABS and stabilisation systems, and even the e-Call ‘rescue’ system work with the help of chips. “It is important to mention that we place extreme emphasis on ensuring these systems are fail-safe. While some system failures in mobile phones and computers are little more than an annoyance, in cars they simply can’t be allowed to happen," Jancák added.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2022, 04:57 PM IST
TAGS: semiconductor chips chip crisis semiconductor shortage Skoda
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz EQC hits snag in China, demands for recall arise over faulty motor
Mercedes-Benz EQC hits snag in China, demands for recall arise over faulty motor
IIT researchers come up with technology to charge EVs at half the current cost
IIT researchers come up with technology to charge EVs at half the current cost
Land Rover Defender 130 breaks cover in latest patent images: Key details here
Land Rover Defender 130 breaks cover in latest patent images: Key details here
Here's where all you can find semiconductor chip in vehicles
Here's where all you can find semiconductor chip in vehicles
Domestic auto sales to remain flat in FY22, forecasts ICRA
Domestic auto sales to remain flat in FY22, forecasts ICRA

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city