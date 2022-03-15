HT Auto
Home Auto News Haryana Govt Introduces Bill To Exempt Over 10 Year Old Tractors From Ban In Ncr

Haryana govt introduces bill to exempt over 10-year-old tractors from ban in NCR

For the Delhi NCR areas, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ruled that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years respectively will not be allowed.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2022, 06:35 AM
File photo of a tractor used for representational purpose only (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
File photo of a tractor used for representational purpose only (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
File photo of a tractor used for representational purpose only (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
File photo of a tractor used for representational purpose only

The Haryana government has introduced a bill in the state assembly to exempt old tractors from the ban of diesel vehicles older than 10 years in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) areas. The Haryana Laws (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2022 was tabled in by the state's Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma and will be taken up for discussion in the ongoing Budget session.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

While introducing the bill, Sharma said that taking into consideration financial condition of farmers and the ban on the plying of diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the NCR regions, the validity of the principal Act should be enhanced up to June 30, 2025.

The bill states that in order to provide temporary relief to the farmers and other affected people residing in the districts of Haryana falling under NCR, the Haryana Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2019 was notified by the state government on March 18, 2019 having a validity of one year from the date of its commencement. 

Also read | Renewing registration of vehicles older than 15 years to get costlier from April

Sharma added, "Now, the state government is of the opinion that in view of the financial condition of the farmers and continuing ban of operation of 10 year (old) diesel vehicles in the NCR including specified agriculture vehicles,... it is necessary and expedient to enhance the validity of the said Act up to June 30, 2025."

He further said that during this period of time, various policy issues and support for phasing out the specified agriculture vehicles from the National Capital Region are expected to be finalised.

For the Delhi NCR areas, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ruled that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years respectively will not be allowed. The reason for this is the increasing level of air pollution in the city which has been affecting the residents of the city and the NCR regions.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2022, 06:35 AM IST
TAGS: diesel petrol old vehicles
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city