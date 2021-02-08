Beijing-based Horizon Robotics Inc. and Great Wall Motor Co., China’s top maker of sport utility vehicles, are teaming up to cooperate on intelligent driving technologies, including autonomous systems.

Great Wall has been stepping up its investments in this area as it transforms from a traditional vehicle assembler to a technology-driven mobility company. It unveiled its Smart Coffee brand in July, calling it the “digital engine" of its transition, covering autonomous driving, electrical systems and smart cabins.

“Great Wall will rapidly grow in the chip industry through strategic investment, partnership, and self development," the company said in a statement Monday. Horizon released a separate statement, saying it had received a strategic investment from Great Wall. Neither disclosed financial details.

Horizon makes chips that power autonomous-driving vehicles. It also has collaborations with companies including BYD Co., Audi AG and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. It said in August it was establishing an artificial intelligence laborartory with SAIC Motor Corp. Horizon’s backers include Intel Capital, Hillhouse Capital and SK Group.

