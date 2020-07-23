Government invites suggestions for inclusion of hydrogen-CNG as automotive fuel

In another step towards promoting green fuel, the government on Thursday said it has invited suggestions from stakeholders for inclusion of hydrogen-enriched CNG as an automotive fuel.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification seeking comments and suggestions from the public and all stakeholders for amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1979 for inclusion of hydrogen-enriched CNG as an automotive fuel.

"This is another step by the Ministry for promotion of Green fuels for automobiles in the country," a statement from the Ministry said.

(Also read: Reliance to replace auto fuels with electricity, hydrogen)

The suggestions or comments in this respect can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, within 30 days from the date of notification i.e, July 22, it said.

Earlier this month, the Ministry issued a draft notification to include motor vehicles of Categories M and N, running on compressed gaseous hydrogen fuel cell, to be in accordance with AIS (automative industry standard) 157:2020.

Further, the hydrogen fuel specifications for fuel cell vehicles will be in accordance with ISO 14687 till the corresponding BIS specification is notified under the Bureau of Indian Standard Act, 2016, it had noted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.