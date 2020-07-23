Home > Auto > News > Government invites suggestions for inclusion of hydrogen-CNG as automotive fuel
File photo used for representational purpose (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose (REUTERS)

Government invites suggestions for inclusion of hydrogen-CNG as automotive fuel

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2020, 06:39 PM IST PTI

  • The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said that this is yet another step by the government for promotion of green fuels for automobiles in the country.

In another step towards promoting green fuel, the government on Thursday said it has invited suggestions from stakeholders for inclusion of hydrogen-enriched CNG as an automotive fuel.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification seeking comments and suggestions from the public and all stakeholders for amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1979 for inclusion of hydrogen-enriched CNG as an automotive fuel.

"This is another step by the Ministry for promotion of Green fuels for automobiles in the country," a statement from the Ministry said.

(Also read: Reliance to replace auto fuels with electricity, hydrogen)

The suggestions or comments in this respect can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, within 30 days from the date of notification i.e, July 22, it said.

Earlier this month, the Ministry issued a draft notification to include motor vehicles of Categories M and N, running on compressed gaseous hydrogen fuel cell, to be in accordance with AIS (automative industry standard) 157:2020.

Further, the hydrogen fuel specifications for fuel cell vehicles will be in accordance with ISO 14687 till the corresponding BIS specification is notified under the Bureau of Indian Standard Act, 2016, it had noted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Close
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue