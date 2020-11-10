General Motors Co. is going on a hiring binge to accelerate its development of electric vehicles.

The Detroit automaker said Monday it plans to hire 3,000 new employees across engineering, design and information technology to spur efforts to develop more EVs and the software that runs them. That’s about as many workers as GM employs at its engine and vehicle-assembly plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The new hires will be added by the end of the first quarter of 2021, the automaker said.

(Also read | GM thinks bigger in China with plan to import full-size SUVs)

“We’re going through a transition that started at the tail end of 2018," Ken Morris, the company’s vice president of electric- and autonomous-vehicle development, said in a statement. “We’re accelerating toward our EV future. This will help us move faster."

In 2018, GM announced a broad restructuring that closed three plants and cut 8,000 white-collar staff, many of whom worked on internal combustion-powered vehicles. GM said at the time it would hire other engineers to develop 20 electric models by 2023.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.