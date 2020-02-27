Geneva Motor Show to go ahead as coronavirus scare spreads across Europe

The annual Geneva International Motor Show is set to start Monday even as the number of coronavirus infections rises in neighboring Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe, and Switzerland reported its first case.

Hundreds of employees and top executives from some of the world’s biggest carmakers including Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG and BMW AG are set to gather in the Swiss city for the annual showcase of new models. Organizers Palexpo SA and the show’s board decided to open on schedule following a meeting today, according to an emailed statement.

Italy’s northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto have been hit hardest by a lockdown to prevent the spread of cases in the country, which now number at least 322. Large gatherings and public events such as soccer matches have been canceled or postponed and universities have been closed to curb the virus’s spread.

Switzerland reported the case of the illness Tuesday. The motor show organizers will continue to monitor and reassess the situation regularly, according to the statement.

