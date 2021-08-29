Genesis GV60 may feature wireless charging system: Reports

With the recent unveiling of the all-electric Genesis GV60 SUV which is the brand's first electric vehicle, reports are now doing rounds that it may get a wireless charging option. Though Genesis - the luxury vehicle arm of Hyundai – has not made any formal announcement yet, media reports say that the wireless charging option will be launched next year as a pilot program in South Korea.

The highlighting point of a wireless charging system is to provide a user with the convenience of home charging by removing the plugging in and out option. One can start charging an electric vehicle automatically by simply using a receiver pad parked over a ground assembly pad.

WiTricity is expected to be Hyundai's supplier of wireless charging, a report suggests. According to the values in the J2954 wireless charging standard that was released last year, the total power output of home wireless charging shall be around 7 or 11 kW. The efficiency of this system over a 10-inch (250-mm) ground clearance is expected to be at 94%.

It seems Genesis has some big plans for its first all-electric SUV which is based on the same Global-Electric Modular Platform (E-GMP) that is used for Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 electric vehicles. It features an 800V electrical architecture comprising an ultra-fast charging of 350kW. It can also host single or dual-motor power packages with a variety of battery sizes. In terms of designing, the GV60 sports two-signature quad headlamps on either side of the shield-shaped front grille. It also has a revamped version of the automaker's logo.

Genesis has not revealed any technical specs of the new electric sports utility vehicle but has informed that it will release all the details related to performance, range and price after the EV's launch.