General Motors unveils new electric motors for Hummer EV, other Ultium-based EVs

General Motors has unveiled three new electric motors to power its range of Ultium battery-based electric vehicles, starting with the 2022 Hummer EV. The new electric motors include a 180 kW front-drive permanent magnet motor, a 255 kW rear- and front-drive permanent magnet motor and a 62 kW all-wheel drive assist induction motor, Electrek reported.

The first two Ultium drive motors are permanent magnet motors that have been designed in a way to try and reduce their dependence on heavy rare metals. The upcoming 2022 GMC Hummer EV will feature three units of the 255 kW motors with rear- and front-drive permanent magnet motor. The automaker says these motors will allow the Hummer EV to churn out a combined output of 11,500 ft/lb of torque and accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in approximately three seconds.

The new Ultium-drive electric motors will have as much as 50% less mass and volume than what is found in the automaker's current EVs while also having as much as 25% more capability.

The report also revealed that the new electric motors can be configured in several different ways for different power and torque needs. GM's president Mark Reuss was quoted as saying, "Twenty years of electric drive system development and more than 100 years of high-volume vehicle engineering are helping GM pivot quickly from conventional vehicles to EVs."

GM has also developed a software to control Ultium Drive's motor controllers which will serve the propulsion needs of various vehicle types with a minimal set of components.

The auto company has set a goal to sell all new cars, SUVs and light pickup trucks with zero emissions drivetrain by 2035. It stepped up its EV investment plans by 30% in June this year and pledged to invest $35 billion on more than 30 plug-in vehicles by 2025 as well as a total of four battery plants. This is up from an earlier target of 20 electric models by 2023.