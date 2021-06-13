US auto manufacturer General Motors is set to recall multiple different car models over a faulty airbag warning light issue. The US government’s highway safety agency NHTSA approved a request by the auto manufacturer to recall four-vehicle due to malfunctioning.

The government has said that a total of 285,622 vehicles have been affected by the software-related issue. This issue could cause the airbag light to illuminate inconsistently and fail to notify the driver of an actual problem.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that the cars affected by the issue include the Buick Envision, Cadillac CT4 and CT5, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Corvette, Suburban and Tahoe, and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. These models were manufactured in 2021 only.

General Motors will inform the affected vehicle owners in late July 2021. The auto manufacturer has said that it will update the vehicles' software free of charge to fix the issue.

According to documents from the US auto brand, the software update will take about 15 minutes, during which time the affected vehicles cannot be driven.

However, the car brand has claimed that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the software issue.

The problem:

The software issue in the affected GM vehicles may prevent the vehicle’s airbag malfunction warning light from illuminating. In case there is a fault with the airbag but the light does not illuminate, drivers may assume that their airbags will deploy in a crash even if they would not.

The solution:

The impacted vehicle owners can either download a software update directly to their vehicle. They can have a dealership perform the software update for them.