Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > General Motors looks to go beyond automotive, exploring electric-powered boats
The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, US.

General Motors looks to go beyond automotive, exploring electric-powered boats

2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2021, 09:28 AM IST PTI

  • General Motors is already working on electrification and hydrogen powered vehicles in the rail, truck and aerospace industries.

General Motors is testing the water in electric boating by buying a 25 per cent stake in a Seattle company that makes battery-powered outboard motors.

The Detroit automaker said Monday that it bought the stake in Pure Watercraft for a venture that it says will develop and commercialise battery electric watercraft.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Pure Watercraft, founded in 2011, is worth USD 600 million after the GM deal, spokesman Gabe Johnson said.

(Also read | GM plans to build military vehicle based on Hummer EV next year: Report)

GM said its investment is worth USD 150 million, including cash and in-kind contributions. The companies would not disclose how much money GM is putting into the deal.

Privately held Pure Watercraft makes an electric outboard propulsion system powered by a lithium-ion battery.

It's designed as a drop-in replacement for any boat with a gas outboard motor from 25 to 50 horsepower.

(Also read | GM will launch 10 electric vehicles in this country by 2025)

The company also works with boat manufacturers to sell complete boats, according to its website.

The two companies will combine Pure Watercraft's marine experience with GM's engineering, supply chain and manufacturing capabilities, the automaker said in a prepared statement.

“This joint effort with GM is expected to enable us to make significant technological advancements in range and charging, while achieving volume production," Pure Watercraft founder and CEO Andy Rebele said.

The deal gives GM an opportunity to use its electric technology in another industry beyond automotive, said Dan Nicholson, vice president of global electrification. “The combined expertise of these two enterprises should result in future zero-emissions marine product offerings," Nicholson said.

GM already is working on electrification and hydrogen powered vehicles in the rail, truck and aerospace industries.

Shares of GM rose 2.8 per cent to USD 63.51 in midday trading Monday. (AP) RUP RUP

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

  • First Published Date : 23 Nov 2021, 09:28 AM IST