HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Fuel Prices Jump To Record High In Pakistan As Economy Dwindles

Fuel prices jump to record high in Pakistan as economy dwindles

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2023, 13:16 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Petrol and diesel prices in neighboring country Pakistan has hit a record high as the newly sworn-in caretaker government raised fuel prices by up to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 20 per litre, Dawn reported. This is the second massive price hike in the country in a fortnight as the economy dwindles. The new price of petrol is PKR 290.45 per litre, effective from today, after an increase of PKR 17.50 per litre.

People wait for their turn to get fuel at a petrol station in Peshawar, Pakistan. (REUTERS)
People wait for their turn to get fuel at a petrol station in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Diesel has become even more expensive, with its price going up by PKR 20 to be retailing at PKR 293.40 per litre. The Ministry of Finance announced the revised prices late in the night after clearance from caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, who was sworn earlier this week.

Also Read : Pakistan's caretaker govt to spend PKR 2.3 billion on new vehicles

The ministry attributed this decision to the rise of petroleum prices in the international market during the last fortnight. However, there was no change in the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil, as per the government notification.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹ 55 - 61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw R 1250 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R 1250 R
1254 cc
₹ 15.95 - 16.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Nrg (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Nrg
₹ 6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
₹ 6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The outgoing government of Pakistan had made similar hikes in fuel prices, meaning that the prices of both the fuels have gone up by nearly PKR 40 per litre in just 15 days. When compared to prices of these motor fuels in the country about a year ago, price of petrol now stands 24% higher and 35% higher than its lowest point over the past year, as per government data.

Though the general sales tax on all petroleum products is zero in Pakistan, the government is charging a petroleum development levy of PKR 55 per litre on petrol and PKR 50 per litre each on HSD and high-octane blending component. It is also charging PKR 18-22 per litre customs duty on petrol and high-speed diesel.

In India too, fuel prices have seen a steady rise over the past few years, though there has been no revision on the prices since last few months.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2023, 13:16 PM IST
TAGS: fuel diesel petrol

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 299 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supar, Car Cleaning Brush, Supar, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
52% OFF
Duracell 65W Fast Car Charger Adapter with Dual Output. Quick Charge, Type C PD 45W & Qualcomm Certified 3.0 20W, Compatible for iPhone, All Smartphones, Tablets & More (Copper & Black)
Rs. 1,454 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.