From Monday, more areas have been opened with work resuming at a lot of offices and factories.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, beginning March 25, shutting offices and factories, barring those involved in essential services.
Also, flights were suspended, trains stopped plying, vehicles went off the road and cargo movement stopped as most people were asked to stay home to help check the spread of coronavirus.
The lockdown has since been extended thrice -- first to May 3, then to May 17 and now to May 31.
But the government has allowed inter-state movement of vehicles and allowed offices and industries to resume. Also, restrictions on e-commerce companies have been lifted, all of which will add to fuel consumption.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.