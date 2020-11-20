Fourteen, including six children, killed in car crash in Uttar Pradesh

Fourteen people, including six children, were killed and several others were injured in Uttar Pradesh, when the car they were traveling in collided with a truck on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway in Pratapgarh district late on Thursday, according to officials.

The victims were part of a wedding party.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh to each of the next of kin of the ones killed.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announces a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to next of the kin of the deceased, who lost their lives in the Pratapgarh road accident," the CM's office said.

As per primary investigation, the accident occurred when the car driver failed to see the stationary truck and rammed into it, according to Anurag Arya, Pratapgarh's superintendent of police.

Victims trapped in the car were rushed to the community health centre (CHC) where 14 of them were declared dead on arrival.

According to the police, 12 of the deceased were from Jigrapur village while two along with driver were from another village. They were returning after attending a wedding at Shekhpur village in Nawabganj.

Locals said that the severely damaged vehicle and darkness made rescue operations difficult. Several relatives of the deceased had gathered outside the CHC.