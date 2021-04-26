Ford's gift to Mustang Mach-E First Edition owners is a 3D pony in wireframe

Ford is making the deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E First Edition special for its customers by giving them an extra surprise with their electric ponies. Each Mustang Mach-E First Edition customer will be gifted a special collectible wireframe pony sculpture in the color of their vehicle's exterior paint job.

The wireframe ponies have been created with the help of 3D printing in white plastic by the team at the Ford Advanced Manufacturing Center. The sculpture is based on the large-scale wireframe model of the pony that was featured during the global reveal of Mustang Mach-E in November 2019.

Once created, these sculptures are sent to a dye facility where they are dyed in one of the three colors – Rapid Red Metallic, Grabber Blue Metallic or Carbonized Gray, whatever corresponds to the customer's color choice for First Edition pony. The sculpture also includes a baseplate with the vehicle’s VIN.

The 3-D printed collectible marks the first time Ford has used the technology as part of a gift directly to the customer. The company says that it allows additive manufacturing to establish a new-use case within the enterprise. “This isn’t the first time we’ve 3D-printed a vehicle part, but this one is different," says Harold Sears, technical leader for additive manufacturing. “It highlights a special connection with the customer and is really exciting because it showcases the potential to personalize."

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E standard range RWD model will produce 266 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. The extended range RWD version will deliver 290 horsepower while the top-end AWD extended range will produce 346 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque.

The company says that its engineers have used 3D simulations – the same tool Ford Performance uses to develop race cars – to ensure Mach-E has the ride quality and driving dynamics expected of a Mustang.