Ford wants customers to buy in-stock cars, offers huge discounts. Here's why

While the global semiconductor shortage has wrecked havoc on automakers worldwide by affecting their production schedules and delaying customers delivers, auto companies are going the extra mile to ensure that they make up for it. Case in point is Ford Motor Company's latest request to its customers.

Knowing that the waiting period for custom-made vehicles is only increasing due to delay in production, Ford understands that many customers would not want to wait to take the delivery of a 22' model year vehicle, Cars Direct reported.

The carmaker is thus hoping that customers will forgo the custom order and go for what is currently available in the stock.

Ford is offering a discount of $2,000 to woo customers to take an in-stock vehicle. However, the offer isn't being advertised by the carmaker as it is a private offer for those customers who already have a verified unscheduled retail order. As per a letter sent to the dealers, the in-stock discount offer will be valid through November 1, the report stated.

Though the offer could convince some customers to forgo their custom orders and take the available stock with the proposed discount, some would still prefer to wait due to the limited choice. The in-stock discount is valid only for a select Ford vehicles and does not include Ford Bronco, Maverick, F-150 Tremor, F-150 Lightning, and upcoming E-Transit.

Earlier this month, Ford came up with an offer to maintain customer satisfaction for those waiting for their Bronco deliveries. As per a report in Detroit Free Press, the carmaker set up a special customer ‘satisfaction fund’ for dealers so that they can personally ease the pain of their customers waiting to get a Bronco home. A maximum payment of up to $1,000 for each customer was allowed to be made for a variety of gifts such as branded merchandise, free maintenance and even free booze.