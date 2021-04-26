Ford to open order books for Mach-E GT on April 28

Automobile giant Ford will start selling its range-topping Mach-E this week. Besides that, the US-based automaker will also open the order books for the Mach-E GT and GT Performance models, from April 28 onwards.

The automaker will start allowing the customers of Mach-E GT and GT Performance models from April 28. The Mach-E GT will be priced from $59,000 and the GT Performance will be available from $64,900. Both the Mach-E GT and the GT Performance models will come taking the game one notch up as compared to the Mach-E.

Talking about the performance of the Mach-E high-powered models, the GT will come offering 480 hp of power and 814 Nm of torque output. It will draw energy from dual permanent magnetic electric motors.

This means the Mach-E GT will come delivering more power output than the Mach 1. The Mach-E GT is capable of sprinting to 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds. Also, the dual electric motors ensure the car can run up to 402 km on a single charge.

Speaking about the Mach-E GT Performance, it gets energy from the same dual permanent-magnetic electric motors and delivers 480 hp of power output. However, it kicks out 860 Nm of torque output and capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds. The Mach-E GT Performance comes with other performance-enhancing mechanical upgrades as well, which include 385.0-millimeter front and 316.0-millimeter rear Brembo brakes, Pirelli summer tyres, a MagneRide suspension.

Both the Mach-E GT and the GT Performance models will be the first to offer Ford's new BlueCruise Level 2 hands-free driving technology. It will be available as an option as part of the Co-Pilot 360 Active 2.0 Prep package.

In terms of design, the Mach-E GT and GT Performance models come with exterior upgrades such as 20-inch wheels, a Carbonized Grey grille insert, illuminated badges, and a Cyber Orange paint scheme. Inside the cabin, the seats wear a Performance Gray ActiveX material with unique metallic stitching.