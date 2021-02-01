This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ford to manufacture Mustang Mach-E in China for local customers
The China-spec Ford Mustang Mach-E will have an estimated range of over 600 kilometers per charge.
Ford has announced that its all-electric Mustang Mach-E will now be manufactured in China by Changan Ford for local customers in the country. The company's first global pioneering SUV aims to ride high in the Chinese high-end EV market when it becomes available in the country later this year.
The made-in-China Mustang Mach-E will be equipped with a smart cockpit featuring Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of advanced driver-assist technologies and SYNC+ intelligent infotainment system that support advanced firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates. The vehicle will also offer Level 2 automatic driving assistance functions, enabling owners to operate their vehicles hands-free on prequalified sections of divided highways.
The Mach-E will come equipped with cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology that will help drivers anticipate potential driving hazards and improve traffic safety and efficiency. Ford claims that it is the first automobile manufacturer in China to offer C-V2X technology in mass production vehicles.
The China-spec Mach-E will measure 4739 mm x 1881 mm x 1623 mm in dimensions and get a wheelbase measuring 2984 mm. It will have an estimated range of over 600 kilometers on a single charge. The electric pony car has been tuned using Ford’s racing simulator and inherits the Mustang family's sportscar performance.
Ford will also localize production of Mach-E's GT performance edition in the country. The high performance edition will feature a front and rear dual-motor layout and will sprint from 0-100km/h in nearly three seconds.
With localizing the production of its electric pony in the world's biggest EV market, Ford has taken a significant step towards its electrification goal. It has plans to investment more than $11.5 billion in electric vehicle development through 2022.