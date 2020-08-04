Ford says Jim Hackett to retire as CEO; to be replaced by Jim Farley

Ford Motor said that CEO Jim Hackett, who has led the company’s transformation since 2017, plans to retire from the company. Jim Farley has been named the company’s new president and CEO and will join the board of directors, effective October 1.

Hackett, 65, and Farley, 58, will work together on a smooth leadership transition over the next two months.

Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett. (REUTERS)





