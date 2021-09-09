Ford India to halt India production. What this means for your Ford car

Ford India has confirmed a production stop at its two manufacturing facilities in India, confirming rumours that it was under tremendous pressure in the face of mounting losses. Ford will shut its Sanand facility for production of cars by the fourth quarter of 2021 and production at Maraimalai near Chennai in Tamil Nadu by the second quarter of 2022.

While sales of existing product models like Figo, Aspire, EcoSport, Freestyle and Endeavour will end once dealer stock runs out, Ford India is underlining its commitment to support existing customers in the country. “I want to be clear that Ford will continue taking care of our valued customers in India, working closely with Ford India’s dealers, all of whom have supported the company for a long time," said Jim Farley, Ford Motor Company’s President and CEO. “Despite investing significantly in India, Ford has accumulated more than $2 billion of operating losses over the past 10 years and demand for new vehicles has been much weaker than forecast." (Read more here)

Ford had entered the Indian car market back in 1995 in partnership with Mahindra. The US car giant decided to chart its own independent path after three years with Ikon sedan being its first solo product.

Now, Ford is looking at offering only high-end and niche products like Mustang via the CBU route. The company also underlined that it will drive in its hybrid and all-electric vehicle(s) in the country in the times to come.