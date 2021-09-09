Ford to stop India production: Five auto companies that bid farewell

India has the world's fifth-largest auto market in the world. And it is growing fast. But with opportunities come challenges galore and not everyone can chart out a path towards definitive success. Even as many OEMs continue to see the Indian market as an oasis, some - like Ford Motor - have had a challenging time with losses galore.

Ford on Thursday announced it will end local manufacturing in the country and that it will now only offer high-end cars via CBU route. Blaming mounting losses for the decision, Ford added it will ensure existing customers face no hurdles.

It is an assurance customers have been given even by other big brands when opting to pack up and ship out.

Here are five big automobile brands that quit India in the last decade: