Ford India on Tuesday announced that its two factories in India - Chennai and Sanand - have begun manufacturing face shields, a vital personal protective equipment, for frontline healthcare workers battling coronavirus outbreak in the country. The company also said a number of steps have been taken for customers in the country who have Ford cars and for those who have recently booked a vehicle.

With a growing number of car makers in the country and the world over putting their facilities and resources to either manufacture medical equipment or augment their production, Ford India too has stepped up efforts. "To support communities including those on the front lines, Ford has set up a team at its manufacturing plant(s) to produce personal protective equipment – Face Shields," the company informed. "The protective face shield is designed and developed by Ford engineers and will be distributed to frontline workers – doctors, paramedics, sanitary workers and emergency staff."

Ford India has also said it has contributed to Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and that it is following up with a global COVID-19 Donation Match program.

Vinay Raina, Executive Director Marketing, Sales and Service, has said Ford India is leaving no stone unturned to help in the fight against coronavirus, officially referred to as Covid-19. "Health and safety of our workforce, customers and communities is our highest priority. From knowledge to resources, we are deploying everything in our means to help fight this pandemic," he said.

As for Ford customers, the company has assured price protection at the time of delivery for those who have booked or plan to book a new Ford car until April 30. For existing customers who have cars with warranty having expired between March 15 and May 30, the company has provided a free-of-cost extension till June 30. It is also highlighted that 24x7 Roadside Assistance is being provided free of cost through dedicated RSA helpline: 1800-103-7400.