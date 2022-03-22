Flying car in India? Suzuki signs deal with flying car firm SkyDrive

Suzuki Motor Corp and flying car firm SkyDrive Inc on Tuesday signed a deal to work, research, develop and market electric, vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. Suzuki with SkyDrive in a joint statement said it will work together to open new markets with an initial focus on India. And with this new deal, the Japanese automaker ventures into a fourth mobility business n addition to automobiles, motorcycles and outboard motors.

Flying car company SkyDrive is currently in the process of developing a compact, two-seating electric-powered flying car. It also has plans for its full-scale production. However, the statement did not specify if Suzuki will be working with the company on this model. The former is aiming to launch a 'flying car' service in Osaka in 2025 when the Japanese city will host the World Expo.

(Also read | 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets 50,000 bookings in a month since launch)

Suzuki recently announced an investment of $1.37 billion in its India factory to produce electric vehicles and batteries. The report mentioned Suzuki Motor may establish India as a base for electric vehicles whose demands may see a rise in coming years. A past report had stated the sales of EVs tripled in the country last year. India has aimed to attain zero emission by 2070, is stressing faster development of local electric vehicles and supply chains.

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki rolls out new package to cover unforeseen engine failure)

With the Indian market being its initial focal point to bring in flying cars, Suzuki is trying to push and diversify its electric vehicle goals. A previous report had also stated the market of air taxis is expected to grow by $1,700 trillion in 2040. The Urban Air Mobility infrastructure by the South Korean government is being touted as one of the next-generation technologies that will reduce traffic on roads as well as improve the movement of vehicles.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: