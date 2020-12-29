Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said it’s planning to start making hybrid and electric cars at its Polish plant in the second half of 2022.

The group will expand and modernize its Tychy-based plant to eventually manufacture Jeeps, Fiats and Alfa Romeos, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. It will invest 2 billion euros ($2.45 billion) in the project, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said on his Twitter account.

Fiat Chrysler’s Polish plant produces Fiat 500 and Lancia Ypsilon small cars and employs about 2,500 people.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.