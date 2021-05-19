Fast, not furious: US President Joe Biden zips and zaps in a Ford EV. Watch here

Joe Biden has been an advocate for green cars. During his campaigning days, he was seen openly advocating for the green powertrain implementation in the mobility sector. He is also a car enthusiast as well. Tuesday, when he visited the Ford plant in Dearborn of Michigan, the President of the United States took the Ford F-150 Lightning for a spin on the tarmac.

Avid car enthusiast Joe Biden not only got a sneak preview of the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck but also managed to get a test drive of the EV, which is being considered as the biggest launch of the US-based auto manufacturer.

Biden was spotted sitting in the driver's seat of the Ford electric pickup truck, sporting aviator sunglasses. He was accompanied by a Secret Service agent in the passenger seat. He also tweeted a clip of himself driving the Ford F-150 Lightning, with a caption saying "Get in folks, we’re going to win the competition for the 21st century."

As the clip shows, the electric pickup truck, almost silent flashed across the hot surface.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is ready for unveiling on May 19, 2021. This will be the battery-electric variant of the most popular vehicle of the United States, the Ford F-Series. The Ford F-150 Lightning will compete with rivals like Tesla Cybertruck.

The Ford F-150 Lightning carries the signature styling of the Ford F-Series, but being an electric vehicle, it boasts a host of distinctive design elements. It gets full LED lighting, a masculine build. It is capable of accelerating to 100 kmph from a standstill position in 4.4 seconds. Also, it is capable of running 482 km on a single charge.

The Ford EV gets electric motors powering each axle and an all-wheel-drive system as well.