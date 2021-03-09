F1 2021 cars to sport new design philosophy: Major changes outlined

The F1 2021 season is almost upon us and it promises to be every bit as thrilling as any in the past. And then some more. And while the 2021 season will be kickstart in Bahrain from March 26 before making way to Italy, Spain, Monaco, Azerbaijan and other cities in the world, there are several rule changes too that would perhaps make the rivalry more intense, the competition more enthralling.

Of all the changes in rules, the updates to how an F1 car is designed may well be the one that is watched more than all else. And there are a number of updates that the F1 2021 cars will sport, almost each of these being quite significant. In a possible bid to make the competition more fair, F1 and FIA state that the ultimate objective has been to ensure that the race cars can compete more closely rather than one or two teams speeding to the podium based on sheer superior mechanics.

F1 2021 cars, as such, will get sweeping bodywork, simplified front wings, more pronounced rear wings, enhanced underbody aerodynamics, toned-down suspension and low-profile tyres with 18-inch rims, reports Formula1.com.

A bodywork display panel and a rotating LED display panel on the wheel rims will provide information to spectators while there are limits placed now on car upgrades over race weekends.

The F1 2021 cars will be heavier which means they could also be slower. This could lead to more one-on-one battles and chances for catching up may increase. The minimum weight of the F1 2021 car is now at 749 kilos while the minimum weight of the power unit has gone up to and is at 150 kilos.

Perhaps most interesting is that use of natural fibres like bamboo, cotton, linen and flex are now permitted. And while use of carbon fibre has been permitted for quite some time now, the use of natural fibres could eliminate chances of sharp debris on the track in the case of an accident.