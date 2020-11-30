EV solutions firm SUN Mobility appoints DS Rawat as India CEO

Electric vehicle solutions firm SUN Mobility on Friday said it has appointed Devender Singh Rawat as its India CEO.

Rawat will be responsible for accelerating the company's business growth and expansion plans in the country.

"With 25 years of world class leadership experience driving complex telecom businesses, scaling infrastructure rollouts and managing regulatory challenges, DS Rawat brings to SUN Mobility the right credentials to accelerate the company's next phase of growth," SUN Mobility Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman Uday Khemka said in a statement.

Rawat comes with 25 years of experience in the telecom sector.

In his last role, he was the CEO and MD of Bharti Infratel Ltd, where he led and scaled the company for a decade and managed over 95,000 towers across the country on a consolidated basis.

Prior to Bharti Infratel, Rawat has had leading management positions at international telecom majors such as Ericsson and Huawei.

"The EV sector in India, with the right vision and direction, can outpace any other country in the world with respect to technology innovation and its adoption. I am looking forward to reliving the giant leaps that the telecom sector made in the last decade, with SUN Mobility...," Rawat noted.

Founded in 2017, SUN mobility is a joint venture between SUN Group and Maini Group.

"Inducting a stalwart like DS Rawat in our management cadre is a significant milestone for the company, and speaks to the significant growth opportunities for the EV sector in India," SUN Mobility Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman Chetan Maini said.

