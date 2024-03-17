HT Auto
Dwarka Expressway: NHAI takes steps for streamlined traffic flow & road safety

17 Mar 2024
  • NHAI claims to have taken various measures to ensure the safety of commuters and smooth traffic flow on the Dwarka Expressway.
NHAI claims to have taken various measures to ensure the safety of commuters and smooth traffic flow on the Dwarka Expressway.
NHAI claims to have taken various measures to ensure the safety of commuters and smooth traffic flow on the Dwarka Expressway.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has taken several measures for commuter safety and streamlined traffic flow on the newly inaugurated Dwarka Expressway, reported PTI. The NHAI has reported the implementation of various technologies on the corridor to check traffic rule violations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 19-kilometre-long Haryana stretch of Dwarka Expressway on 11th March 2024.

The newly inaugurated stretch of Dwarka Expressway in Haryana is claimed to improve traffic flow between Delhi and Gurugram on the National Highway 48 (NH48). Also, it aims to ease the infamous traffic congestion between the two cities on NH48. Besides that, the stretch is expected to boost economic activities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

To ensure better safety for the commuters and a streamlined traffic flow in the stretch, the NHAI has deployed marshals to guide and provide directions at major junctions and entry-exit points. Besides that, the NHAI has also put up additional road signages for the convenience of the commuters. It has said in a statement that the Dwarka Expressway has been developed as a high-speed corridor, where the movement of high-speed vehicles may pose a risk to the safety of comparatively slow-moving vehicles. Hence, vehicles like two-wheelers and three-wheelers as well as non-motorised vehicles have been prohibited from using the corridor. NHAi stated that such vehicles can use the service lane provided on either side of the expressway.

To ensure better safety for the commuters, NHAI has claimed to have deployed advanced CCTV cameras on the corridor. These will also ensure checking of traffic rule violations and enhanced road safety. Apart from that, to provide a robust Incident Management System, dedicated expressway patrol vehicles and ambulances have been deployed on the corridor, claimed NHAI. In addition to that, the services of toll-free National Highway Helpline Number 1033 are also available to assist commuters in case of any emergency/ non-emergency situations, the agency further stated.

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2024, 12:06 PM IST
TAGS: NHAi National Highway Road safety Traffic rule

