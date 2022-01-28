Ducati announces ‘Ducati Unica’ customisation program

Ducati has also opened its Centro Stile Ducati studio for artists and creators.Bikes under the Ducati Unica program will be delivered with a certificate of uniqueness.

Ducati has announced the launch of Ducati Unica customization program. Under the newly introduced program, customers will be able to ‘design and build’ their own exclusive and unique Ducati motorcycles.

Under the Ducati Unica, the company has also opened its Centro Stile Ducati studio for artists and creators that will collaborate directly with designers and technicians to create unique motorcycles.

Ducati owners who sign up for the program will get direct access to the Ducati Centro Stile atelier in person. These customers will also get a chance to witness first-hand the level of dedication and attention to detail that Ducati reserves for each customisation project. “Design is a distinctive element of our creations. We wanted to give Ducatisti the chance to identify themselves even more with their own bike, making it a direct expression of each person’s individual style. Therefore, we created Ducati Unica, an exclusive program that testifies to the excellence of Made in Italy of which Ducati is a representative in the world," says Andrea Ferraresi, Centro Stile Ducati Director.

Each motorcycle to be produced under the Ducati Unica program will be delivered to its owner along with a ‘certificate of uniqueness’. The company also announced that it will only accept an extremely limited number of requests each year for its Ducati Unica program and only limited people will be allowed to participate. “An exciting and unforgettable experience of customization to be experienced directly within our Centro Stile. The moment in which Ducatisti finally see their bike is very exciting for us at the Centro Stile and a source of great pride," added Ferraresi.

Interested customers can get in touch with their respective dealers to obtain the information necessary to request access to the program.

