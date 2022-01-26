Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Driving in West Bengal? Be ready to pay more fine for traffic violations

Driving in West Bengal? Be ready to pay more fine for traffic violations

For violating driving rules while on the road, one has to pay an amount between 500 and 1,000 while 2,000 will have to be paid for lapsed car insurance.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Jan 2022, 11:14 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only

The government of West Bengal has decided to hike traffic violation fines in the state as per the Motor Vehicles Act, a recent notification stated. The move is aimed at reducing the number of road accidents in the state. Though the Centre had increased the traffic violation fines in 2019, the West Bengal government had not implemented them in the system until now.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Penalty for driving a car without a licence has been increased to 5,000 from the previous fine of 500. Similarly, one driving recklessly will have to pay a fine of up to 4,000 from the earlier 400, the notification issued by the state Transport Department stated. The fines were kept low earlier considering the "difficulties faced by the common man".

(Also read | Breaking traffic rules will draw higher penalties in Maharashtra: Know in detail)

For violating driving rules while on the road, one has to pay an amount between 500 and 1,000 while 2,000 will have to be paid for lapsed car insurance and 5,000 for racing on the road. A penalty of 10,000 will be imposed if any vehicle plies without road permit and 5,000 if it's not registered. If a motorcycle rider is found without a helmet, the penalty to be paid will be 1,000. Further, a fine between 2,000 and 4,000 will be imposed for honking in a silent zone.

Overall, the state transport department has increased amount of fine for a total of 26 traffic violations. The new guidelines will come into effect soon. Traffic police personnel and motor vehicle inspectors can collect the fines. "The hike will on one hand increase revenue of the government, and on the other, lead people to follow rules," a police personnel said.

Last month, the Maharashtra government issued a notification saying that it has hiked fees for various traffic offences, as per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019. 

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 26 Jan 2022, 11:13 AM IST
TAGS: traffic rule traffic violation Motor Vehicle Act
Related Stories
Republic Day 2022: Traffic movement restrictions in Delhi you need to know
26 Jan 2022
Delhi govt to deploy 1,500 electric buses under DTC soon
21 Jan 2022
Kolkata Police planning to retrofit its 200 motorcycles into EVs
23 Jan 2022
Here's how much you have to pay for one-way trip on Mumbai-Nagpur expressway
19 Jan 2022
West Bengal government to form automated inspection and certification centres
24 Jan 2022
After Nepal, Tata Motors introduces passenger vehicle range in this country
21 Jan 2022
Pakistan auto industry faces headwind as prices of cars increase significantly
25 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS