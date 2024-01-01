Gurugram police has started accepting UPI and other online modes for challan payment
This move will enhance convenience for the motorists in Gurugram
Gurugram Police used to accept traffic challan payments through cash or cards
Now, the motorists can pay their due fines using different UPI apps
Gurugram Police had earlier launched an app through which people fined for traffic violations could pay their challans
Payment of traffic challans using UPI apps is already available in Faridabad
Gurugram Police said earlier that over 14 lakh challans were paid in 2023 by traffic violators
The total amount of fine received by Gurugram Police in 2023, is over ₹31 crore