Paying traffic challans in Gurugram has become easier for motorists

Published Jan 01, 2024

Gurugram police has started accepting UPI and other online modes for challan payment

This move will enhance convenience for the motorists in Gurugram

Gurugram Police used to accept traffic challan payments through cash or cards

Now, the motorists can pay their due fines using different UPI apps

Gurugram Police had earlier launched an app through which people fined for traffic violations could pay their challans

Payment of traffic challans using UPI apps is already available in Faridabad

Gurugram Police said earlier that over 14 lakh challans were paid in 2023 by traffic violators

The total amount of fine received by Gurugram Police in 2023, is over 31 crore
