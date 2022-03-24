Driving in Delhi to become easier with promise to maintain lane discipline

Drivers of heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses face a penalty of up to ₹ 10,000 if found driving outside of dedicated lanes for their vehicles.

The Delhi government has announced a strict enforcement drive to ensure trucks, buses and goods-carrying vehicles use the lane dedicated for such vehicles at all times. In a bid to enhance road safety and ensure smoother movement of traffic, the government is looking at strict action against any offenders.

While lane demarcation for various kinds of vehicles is already in place on city roads, the plan is to now ensure strict adherence. "Road Safety is of primary importance to us. By training and enforcement, we want to ensure that Delhi roads are safer for all citizens," said Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. “I also urge the bus commuters to wait only at the bus stops/ bus queue shelters and not step onto the bus box which is marked on the roads. This will help us ensure maximum compliance."

A press release from the Delhi Transport Ministry has further highlighted that dedicated lanes would be clearly highlighted for use by heavy vehicles - trucks and buses - between 8 am and 10 pm, along with other vehicles between 10 pm and 8 am. The release further elaborates that in the first phase of enforcement, the drive would be conducted on 15 of 46 corridors selected.

Penalty for traffic offenders

Any motorist found in violation of lane discipline is liable to be penalized and prosecuted under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and the Delhi Maintenance and Manage of Parking Places Rules, 2019. A fine of up to ₹10,000 may be imposed in case of any violation.

An advisory has already been issued to Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) to ensure compliance by making drivers aware of both the rules and the penalty for violating these rules.

It has also been informed that in the beginnings of the enforcement drive, cars and two-wheelers in lane meant for heavy vehicles won't be penalized. "In the first phase, our intention is to bring discipline among our own fleet of buses and our drivers, apart from those driving good vehicles. Once they are disciplined, then we will move to private vehicles," said Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra.

