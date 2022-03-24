HT Auto
Home Auto News Driving In Delhi To Become Easier With Promise To Maintain Lane Discipline

Driving in Delhi to become easier with promise to maintain lane discipline

Drivers of heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses face a penalty of up to 10,000 if found driving outside of dedicated lanes for their vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2022, 03:34 PM
Despite having some of the widest roads for any Indian city, Delhi often sees snarls at key traffic points. (File photo used for representational purpose) (HT_PRINT)
Despite having some of the widest roads for any Indian city, Delhi often sees snarls at key traffic points. (File photo used for representational purpose) (HT_PRINT)
Despite having some of the widest roads for any Indian city, Delhi often sees snarls at key traffic points. (File photo used for representational purpose) (HT_PRINT)
Despite having some of the widest roads for any Indian city, Delhi often sees snarls at key traffic points. (File photo used for representational purpose)

The Delhi government has announced a strict enforcement drive to ensure trucks, buses and goods-carrying vehicles use the lane dedicated for such vehicles at all times. In a bid to enhance road safety and ensure smoother movement of traffic, the government is looking at strict action against any offenders.

While lane demarcation for various kinds of vehicles is already in place on city roads, the plan is to now ensure strict adherence. "Road Safety is of primary importance to us. By training and enforcement, we want to ensure that Delhi roads are safer for all citizens," said Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. “I also urge the bus commuters to wait only at the bus stops/ bus queue shelters and not step onto the bus box which is marked on the roads. This will help us ensure maximum compliance."

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

A press release from the Delhi Transport Ministry has further highlighted that dedicated lanes would be clearly highlighted for use by heavy vehicles - trucks and buses - between 8 am and 10 pm, along with other vehicles between 10 pm and 8 am. The release further elaborates that in the first phase of enforcement, the drive would be conducted on 15 of 46 corridors selected.

Penalty for traffic offenders

Any motorist found in violation of lane discipline is liable to be penalized and prosecuted under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and the Delhi Maintenance and Manage of Parking Places Rules, 2019. A fine of up to 10,000 may be imposed in case of any violation.

An advisory has already been issued to Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) to ensure compliance by making drivers aware of both the rules and the penalty for violating these rules.

It has also been informed that in the beginnings of the enforcement drive, cars and two-wheelers in lane meant for heavy vehicles won't be penalized. "In the first phase, our intention is to bring discipline among our own fleet of buses and our drivers, apart from those driving good vehicles. Once they are disciplined, then we will move to private vehicles," said Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2022, 03:34 PM IST
TAGS: Kailash Gahlot Road Safety Car accident Road accident Car crash Motor Vehicle Act
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Trouve Motor teases upcoming electric superbike, promises 200 kmph top speed
Trouve Motor teases upcoming electric superbike, promises 200 kmph top speed
Ather Energy ties up with HDFC, IDFC First banks for financing solutions
Ather Energy ties up with HDFC, IDFC First banks for financing solutions
Maruti Suzuki Board appoints Hisashi Takeuchi as MD and CEO from April 1
Maruti Suzuki Board appoints Hisashi Takeuchi as MD and CEO from April 1
MG Motor launches new portal MG e-Pay to make it easier to apply for car loans
MG Motor launches new portal MG e-Pay to make it easier to apply for car loans
Audi tests filter to prevent rubber particles from tyres damaging environment
Audi tests filter to prevent rubber particles from tyres damaging environment

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city