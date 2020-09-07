Deliveries of Ather 450X to commence from November

Ather Energy, the EV maker from Bengaluru on Monday announced that it is going to commence deliveries of its flagship scooter Ather 450X from November this year.

The company confirmed that the deliveries of the 450X will start in a phased manner and it will be seen on roads across all its operational cities including - Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Coimbatore.

Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune will be the first cities to receive the scooter in November, followed by Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad. In the next phase, 450X will be dispatched for Delhi and Mumbai where the deliveries will commence by December. In the last phase, Coimbatore & other cities will receive the scooter in the first quarter of 2021.

(Also Read: Refer and win credits: How this e-scooter maker is trying to boost sales)

Ather Energy is planning to collaborate with several premium partners to set up new Ather experience centers. Ather also said that it will come up with its fast-charging network - Ather Grid across all of its new operational cities to ensure that owners have a hassle-free riding experience.

The company said that it plans to set up 10-15 fast charging points across each city in Phase 1. “The pandemic did disrupt our timelines by a few months, but we have been able to get back on track with our plans. We have also been working very actively with our supplier partners to ensure minimal disruption in the supply chain," said Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy."

(Also Read: Government permits registration of EVs minus batteries: How industry reacted)

Mehta added, “We will soon share more information on our dealer network and Ather Grid points across each city. The demand has been phenomenal, and we are sure with different ownership and purchase models that we will introduce, it will help consumers make the shift to electric with ease. Exciting times ahead."