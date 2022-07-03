Delhi Transport Department to add 30 motorcycles to strengthen enforcement teams

The enforcement teams of the Delhi Transport department are deployed on the field to prevent violations of Motor Vehicle Act-related provisions.

The Delhi Transport Department has given 30 motorcycles and 10 Toyota Innova Crysta cars to its enforcement departments so that their functionality can be enhanced. With these vehicles, the enforcement department people will be able to reach areas with heavy traffic quickly and pursue violators trying to escape and evade fine, department officials said on Saturday.told PTI. The enforcement teams of the Delhi Transport department are deployed on the field to prevent violations of Motor Vehicle Act-related provisions.

The new vehicles, especially the speed added to mobility by motorbikes, will help the enforcement teams to discharge its duties more effectively, Delhi Transport minister, Kailash Gahlot, said. "Apart from buying these motorcycles and vehicles, we will also try to add more manpower to our enforcement wing," he said.

The Delhi Transport Department has been trying to enforce bus lane discipline in the city with motorists being urged not to drive their vehicles in the lanes designated for buses. The enforcement teams work to ensure that bus drivers do not violate lanes, issue challans and tow away cars, autos, cabs and other small vehicles found parked at the designated lanes for buses.

AS part of the bus lane campaign, Transport Department teams and civil defence volunteers have so far cleared bus lanes at areas such as Mahipalpur, Najafgarh, South Extension, Laxmi Nagar, Bhikaji Kama Place, AIIMS, Saray Kale Khan, Karkari Mor, and Shastri Park, among others.

Further, to enhance efficiency and increase the work done, the Delhi Transport Department also will increase the number of enforcement teams to the city. At present, an enforcement team comprises four personnel and the number of teams will be increased by pulling out one member of each team, officials said.

