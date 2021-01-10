Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory as Chilla, Gazipur, Tikri borders closed

The Chilla and Gazipur Borders (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because, in the wake of ongoing farmer protests, the Delhi Traffic Police informed on Sunday, asking people to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, Delhi Noida Direct Flyway, Bhopra and Loni Borders.

The Tikri and Dhansa Borders are closed for any traffic movement, while the Jhatikara Borders is open only for light motor vehicles, two-wheelers, and pedestrians, the Police tweeted.

It also informed about open borders to Haryana.

"Available Open Borders to Haryana are following- Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders," it said.

The Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli, and Mangesh borders continued to remain closed.

(Also read | Farmers' protest: Several roads remain closed in Delhi)

"Please take alternate routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders," it advised, adding that traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road and commuters should avoid the Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44.

With concerns that farm laws would weaken the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.