Delhi to London bus service receives interest from travelers in 195 countries

Plans of a one-of-a-kind bus service from Delhi to London made big headlines earlier this year - in August - as it promised traveling enthusiasts of a once-in-a-lifetime experience of traveling across continents by road. The Gurugram-based company called Adventures Overland which is executing plans of this bus service has now informed that the first batch is scheduled to take place in May of 2021 if all safety precautions are put in place, confirmation that international land borders are open for tourists and - perhaps most significantly, assuming that a vaccine for Covid-19 is discovered well in time.

In an intimation on Saturday, Adventures Overland stated that it is in constant touch with local authorities of all countries that the bus service would enter and pass by en route London. It further informed that it has received participation interests from travelers from 195 countries. As such, the company is looking at making an official announcement regarding the start date by end of this year.

The journey itself is a throwback to a London-Calcutta bus service that first made its trip back in April of 1957. Adventures Overland previously elaborated that its service will begin from Delhi and move to Imphal before crossing into Myanmar. From here, it would enter Thailand, Laos, China and then Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. From here, it would enter the European part of Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium and cross the English Channel into the United Kingdom. While the entire journey will take place over 70 days, participants can also opt for specific legs of the journey which would be shorter in duration and range from 12 to 22 days.

The company has now informed that while the response has been enormous, the number of available seats remain limited. Since the initial announcement, the price of booking may also go up by 3% to 5%, informs the company.

Underlining that its bus would feature state-of-the-art facilities to ensure comfort and convenience, Adventures Overland is continuing to accept bookings.